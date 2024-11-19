Star Bulk Carriers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $81.3 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $81.3 million in its third quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $344.3 million in the period.

