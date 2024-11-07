Stantec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $75.7 million. The…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $75.7 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.12 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

