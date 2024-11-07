Live Radio
Stagwell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 7:41 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $711.3 million in the period.

Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 88 cents per share.

