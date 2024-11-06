SSR Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.6 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $257.4 million in the period.

