SQM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $131.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago Chile, Chile-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

