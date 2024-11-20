Spire: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.6 million in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $293.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $250.9 million, or $4.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

