Southland: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $54.7 million in its third quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.14 per share.

The infrastructure construction company posted revenue of $173.3 million in the period.

