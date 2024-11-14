SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Thursday reported earnings of $10…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Thursday reported earnings of $10 million in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $143.7 million in the period.

