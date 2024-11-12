Sotherly Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

On a per-share basis, the Williamsburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

Sotherly Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $177.8 million to $180.1 million.

