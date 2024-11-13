Sonos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.1…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $255.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.1 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.