Sonim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The company posted revenue of $15 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.