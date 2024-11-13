Sonida Senior Living: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.8 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $74.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDA

