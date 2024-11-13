Live Radio
Sonida Senior Living: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 8:27 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $74.8 million in the period.

