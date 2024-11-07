Solventum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $122 million. The…

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $122 million.

The Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.65 per share.

