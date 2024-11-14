SolarMax Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.6 million…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its third quarter.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The solar and renewable energy company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

