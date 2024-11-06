SolarEdge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.21 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $21.13. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $15.33 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.55 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $260.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million.

