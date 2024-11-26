Smucker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.5 million…

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.10 per share.

