Smart Sand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $98,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The company posted revenue of $63.2 million in the period.

