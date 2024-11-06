SLR Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $22…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $59.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLRC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.