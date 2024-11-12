Skyworks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $60.5 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $596 million, or $3.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.57.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWKS

