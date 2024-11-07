SkyWater Technology Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.5 million in…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, SkyWater Technology Inc. expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million to $76 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKYT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.