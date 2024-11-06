Sitio Royalties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.6 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STR

