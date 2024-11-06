Sinclair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $94…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $94 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.28 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $917 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.55 billion to $3.56 billion.

