Similarweb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

The Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $64.7 million to $65.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $249 million to $250 million.

