Silvercorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

