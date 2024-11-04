Silicon Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Monday reported a loss of $28.5 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Monday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $166.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silicon Labs expects its results to range from a loss of 21 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

