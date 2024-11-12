Shopify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $828 million. The…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $828 million.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

