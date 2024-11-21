Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.2 million in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $306.9 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.23 billion.

