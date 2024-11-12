Shoals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $267,000…

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $267,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.5 million.

Shoals Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

