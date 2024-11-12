Shift4 Payments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $53.8 million.

The Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The company posted revenue of $909.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $365.1 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.1 million.

