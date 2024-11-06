SFL Corporation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported net income of $44.5 million…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $255.3 million in the period.

