Seres Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $88.8 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

