Sequans: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported net income of $72.3 million in its third quarter.

The Colombes, France-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.91 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

