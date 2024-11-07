Senseonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million…

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in its third quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4 million.

