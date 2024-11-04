Sensata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Monday reported a loss of $25…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Monday reported a loss of $25 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $982.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $900 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

