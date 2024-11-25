Semtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $236.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $255 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.