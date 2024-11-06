Sempra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $638 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $638 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share.

_____

