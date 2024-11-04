SelectQuote: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Monday reported a loss of $44.5…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Monday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The company posted revenue of $292.3 million in the period.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion.

