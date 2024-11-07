Sealed Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $91.7 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $91.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.38 billion to $5.43 billion.

