Seadrill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $32 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $354 million in the period.

Seadrill expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

