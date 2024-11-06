Scotts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $244 million…

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $244 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $4.29. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.94 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $414.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.9 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

