Schneider National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 66 cents to 72 cents per share.

