Satellos Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 7:32 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCLF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

