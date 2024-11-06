Sarepta Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $33.6…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $33.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $467.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.9 million.

