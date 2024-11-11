Sapiens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $18.3…

Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $137 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.3 million.

