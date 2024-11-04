Sanmina: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported profit of $61.4 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported profit of $61.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.5 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

