Sangamo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.…

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $49.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGMO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.