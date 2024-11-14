Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $48.1 million.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $935 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $153.4 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

