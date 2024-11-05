Safety Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Tuesday reported profit of $25.9 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Tuesday reported profit of $25.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.10 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $295.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

