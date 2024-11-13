Safe Bulkers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.1 million in its third…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $75.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SB

