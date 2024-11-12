Sabesp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Tuesday…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.1 billion in its third quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period.

